Superstition Fire and Medical District in wildland firefighting drill March 22-23

Firefighters from local, state, and federal agencies will come together 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 22-23 for the annual Central Arizona Wildland Response Team’s annual fire drill. The drill fulfills the annual required training that all wildland firefighters have to complete in preparation for the upcoming wildland fire season. The drill will be held at the Goldfield Workstation on the Tonto National Forest, 9210 N. Bush Highway in Mesa, according to a press release.
More than 26 local, state and federal fire agencies are anticipated to participate in this year’s training. The drill is managed like a real incident by an incident management team. The team performs and functions in the same format that is required on actual incidents during the fire season. Participating firefighting personnel will have the opportunity to participate and refine their skills. Training will include power saws, firing devices, hose lays, communications, fire shelter deployment and other necessary skills in preparation for the upcoming wildland fire season, according to the release.
The CAWRT is a consortium of more than 20 local fire agencies in central Arizona that participate in state and nationwide wildland fire responses. CAWRT agencies are cooperators with the Arizona State Forestry Division and work in the Region 3 Southwest Geographic area. CAWRT is divided into two wildland resource groups of about 15 WRG’s statewide to meet Arizona Forestry resource coordination and mobilization needs. Learn more at http://cawrt.webs.com/.
The CAWRT East Group specifically coordinates equipment from the following fire agencies: Mesa Fire and Medical Department; Superstition Fire and Medical District; Chandler Fire, Health and Medical; Guadalupe Fire Department; Rio Verde Fire District; Scottsdale Fire Department; Sun Lakes Fire District; and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue, according to http://www.freewebs.com/cawrteast/index.htm.