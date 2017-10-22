Vehicle thefts reported Sept. 29-Oct. 6 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of burglaries from vehicles and thefts of vehicles reported Sept. 29-Oct. 6 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: a motor vehicle theft reported at 5:08 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 3000 block of West Apache Trail; a burglary from a motor vehicle reported 9:02 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 1400 block of South Cedar Drive and a motor vehicle theft reported at 10:37 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 2200 block of North Ironwood Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.