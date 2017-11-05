Vehicle thefts reported Oct. 7-13 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of burglaries from vehicles and thefts of vehicles reported Oct. 7-13 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: Motor vehicle thefts reported at 7:46 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail and 6:27 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 2200 block of North Delaware Drive; and burglaries from motor vehicles reported at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 2400 block of West Broadway Avenue and 10:58 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 3100 block of West Superstition Boulevard. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.