Vehicle burglaries reported Sept. 17-22 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of burglaries from vehicles reported Sept. 17-22 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: 2:13 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 1400 block of South Desert View Place; 6:08 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 1800 block of South Pinto Drive; 6:09 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 1800 block of South Pinto Drive; 7:43 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 400 block of West 22nd Avenue; 12:18 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 1700 block of South Cardinal Drive; 2:06 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 1900 block of South Monterey Drive; 7:03 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 1300 block of West 18th Way; and 9:41 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 2200 block of North Delaware Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link. See other reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.

