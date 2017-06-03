Two suspects arrested by Apache Junction police on drug charges

Following several months of investigation involving the sale and distribution of dangerous drugs, Apache Junction Police Department’s Community Response Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant May 24 in the 4000 block of North Valley Drive.
AJPD Special Weapons and Tactics operators secured the residence prior to investigators conducting a search of the premises, Officer Marshall Harshman, AJPD public information officer, said in a press release.
“As a result of the search warrant several weapons/handguns, approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine and paraphernalia were seized by AJPD investigators,” he said.
Angela Fetchig, 40, was arrested on the charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving weapons.
James Rozell, 45, was arrested on the charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two other adults were arrested on other outstanding arrest warrants, Officer Harshman said in the release.
The public is advised that all persons are presumed to be innocent until a court of law finds otherwise, according to the release.