Two sex offenders move to Apache Junction, police say

The Apache Junction Police Department is releasing the following information pursuant to ARS §13-3825, the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact agreement or released from a county jail back into the community, according to a press release.
The sex offenders are:
•Marvin Meeker, 61, living at 401 S. Ironwood Drive No. 104 in Apache Junction. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes. Mr. Meeker was convicted of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and dangerous crimes against children, in the second degree. Both convictions were in 1997. He is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a level 2 risk to the community. He is not wanted by the Apache Junction police or any other law enforcement agency.
•Jason Vick, 48, 1680 W. Apache Trail No. 103, Apache Junction. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. Mr. Vick was convicted in 2009 for attempted child molestation. His victim was a juvenile female who was known to him. He is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a level 2 risk to the community. He is not wanted by the Apache Junction police or any other law enforcement agency.