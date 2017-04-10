Fire district: Two victims ejected from vehicle in April 1 incident

Two people were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from a vehicle in an April 1 incident near Idaho Road and U.S. Highway 60, according to Superstition Fire and Medical District. (Photo special to the Independent, by Superstition Fire and Medical District)

Superstition Fire and Medical District along with Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews worked a significant motor vehicle accident near Idaho Road and U.S. Highway 60 at approximately 1:30 a.m. April 1.

Two female patients in their early 20s were unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. Both patients were transported by SFMD medic units to local trauma centers in critical condition.

Editor’s note: Brett Broman is the assistant chief of administrative services for the Superstition Fire and Medical District. The fire district was established in 1955. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district.

