Two cars swept from road in Apache Junction storm

(Photo courtesy of Superstition Fire and Medical District)

(Photo courtesy of Superstition Fire and Medical District)

The Superstition Fire and Medical District was called when vehicles were washed off the road into a wash and were stuck under a bridge during an Aug. 26 storm.

“SFMD crews were dispatched for a water rescue at 6:22 a.m. on Southern avenue, just east of Mountain View Road,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said.

“Two vehicles had been swept down a washout after attempting to cross moving water. The vehicles were moved about 60 feet by the water and became lodged under a small residential bridge. Each vehicle contained a single occupant, both of whom were assisted to safety with the help of bystanders prior to the arrival of the first fire (district) units. No injuries were reported,” he said.

