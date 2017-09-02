Two cars swept from road in Apache Junction storm

The Superstition Fire and Medical District was called when vehicles were washed off the road into a wash and were stuck under a bridge during an Aug. 26 storm.
“SFMD crews were dispatched for a water rescue at 6:22 a.m. on Southern avenue, just east of Mountain View Road,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said.
“Two vehicles had been swept down a washout after attempting to cross moving water. The vehicles were moved about 60 feet by the water and became lodged under a small residential bridge. Each vehicle contained a single occupant, both of whom were assisted to safety with the help of bystanders prior to the arrival of the first fire (district) units. No injuries were reported,” he said.