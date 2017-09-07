Tips for keeping children safe around cars and trucks

Kids are curious and fascinated by the cars we drive without thinking about any risks. All drivers should use extra caution in store parking lots and driveways in order to prevent injuries. Here are some easy steps to take, courtesy of Safe Kids Worldwide:
•Take the time to look around all sides of your car before you get in to drive.
• Select a safe spot for children to wait when nearby vehicles are about to move.
•Accompany small kids when they get in and out of a car.
•Hold kid’s hands when walking near moving vehicles.
The Apache Junction Police Department is committed to all aspects of traffic safety. Put down your cell phone, slow down and look around for children. They are some of the most vulnerable and could be where you least expect them.
Rob McDaniel
Community resource coordinator
Apache Junction Police Department