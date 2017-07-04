It’s a time of celebration, but take steps to keep pets safe on July Fourth

July Fourth is right around the corner. The sound of kids splashing in pools and the smell of backyard barbecues will fill the air. It’s a time for celebration and fun but a certain four-legged member of your family may find the holiday a bit unnerving. The loud noise and bright lights of fireworks cause more dogs run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year. The good news is there are some proactive steps you can take to keep your dog safe this July 4:
•Keep pets indoors or as far away from firework noise as possible. Turn on a TV or radio to reduce unfamiliar noises.
•Take your dogs for a long walk in order to expend any pent-up energy before the fireworks.
•Give your dogs something to distract them or occupy their attention, like a new chew toy, while you are gone.
•If your pet has a noise phobia, contact your vet for options in advance.
•Keep pets away from fireworks to avoid ingesting any poisons. Keep the Pet Poison Helpline somewhere easy to access in an emergency, 800-213-6680.
•Avoid giving your pets barbecued foods as many can make animals sick.
•Ensure animals are tagged with up-to-date contact information.
As a considerate citizen, keep in mind the following to help protect the pets in your community:
•Contact neighbors with pets before setting off anything with loud noises.
•If you find a lost pet and feel comfortable approaching it, check for contact information. Otherwise, call AJPD’s non-emergency number to report the animal at 480-982-8260.
If your pet does escape, visit or call the Paws and Claws Care Center at 725 E. Baseline Road, 480-983-4405. PCCC is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. However, due to the Independence Day holiday, Tuesday, July 4, PCCC will be closed. PCCC information may also be found online at www.facebook.com/AJPCCC or www.ajcity.net.
Editor’s note: Marshall Harshman is the community resource coordinator for the Apache Junction Police Department, 1001 N. Idaho Road, and can be reached at 480-338-3494.