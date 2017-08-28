Thefts reported Aug. 3-11 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of thefts reported Aug. 3-11 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: 12:07 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 300 block of North Meridian Drive; 12:09 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 300 block of North Meridian Drive; 5:31 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 300 block of West Apache Trail; 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 1500 block of North Starr Road; 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 2100 block of South Meridian Drive; 1:53 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 100 block of West Apache Trail; 2:19 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail; 3:56 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 800 block of North Ironwood Drive; and 8:40 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 400 block of West Apache Trail. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.