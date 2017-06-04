Thefts reported to Apache Junction police May 17-23

Above are the general locations of thefts reported May 17-23 to the Apache Junction Police Department. Thefts were reported at: 12:16 a.m. May 17, 500 block of West 16th Avenue; 8:34 a.m. May 17, 400 block of North Ocotillo Drive; 3:57 p.m. May 18, 400 block of East 10th Avenue; 6:02 p.m. May 20, 2500 block of West Apache Trail; 6:36 p.m. May 20, 200 block of South Delaware Drive; 12:05 p.m. May 22, 400 block of West Apache Trail; 7:40 a.m. May 23, 1100 block of North Main Drive; and 7:41 a.m. May 23, 700 block of West 17th Avenue. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

