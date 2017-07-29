Thefts reported July 7-11 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of thefts reported July 7-11 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were reported at 11:48 a.m. July 8 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail, 3:01 p.m. July 8 in the 2200 block of East 39th Avenue, 8:44 p.m. July 9 in the 3500 block of South Desert View Drive, 3:18 p.m. July 10 in the 2300 block of North Warner Drive and 7:17 a.m. July 11 in the 10 block of East 29th Avenue. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.