Thefts reported July 7-11 to Apache Junction Police Department

Jul 29th, 2017 · by · Comments:


Above are the general locations of thefts reported July 7-11 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were reported at 11:48 a.m. July 8 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail, 3:01 p.m. July 8 in the 2200 block of East 39th Avenue, 8:44 p.m. July 9 in the 3500 block of South Desert View Drive, 3:18 p.m. July 10 in the 2300 block of North Warner Drive and 7:17 a.m. July 11 in the 10 block of East 29th Avenue. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie