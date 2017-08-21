Thefts from vehicles reported July 25-Aug. 2 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of thefts from vehicles reported July 25-Aug. 2 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: 8:39 a.m. July 31 in the 1100 block of West 15th Lane; 9:04 a.m. July 31 in the 1600 block of South Coyote Drive; 9:51 a.m. July 31 in the 1700 block of South Coyote Drive; and 1:21 p.m. July 31 in the 1200 block of West 18th Avenue. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.