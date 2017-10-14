Apache Junction and Gold Canyon fire district board meets Oct. 18

The Arizona State Land Department has expressed an interest in subletting additional space that the Superstition Fire and Medical Fire District has leased from the Apache Junction Unified School District but is currently not being utilized. An agreement between the fire and school districts is to be considered at the 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, fire board meeting in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road.
The regional training center is at 3700 E. 16th Ave., the site of the former Thunder Mountain Middle School.
The fire district and the state land department have had a mutually beneficial relationship for multiple years. During the past couple of years, the state land department has provided assistance to the communities of the fire district on multiple occasions providing fire watch for citizen safety. The land that the SFMD Regional Training Center is on is state land and is governed by the Bureau of Land Management. BLM has strict guidelines on what type of institutions are allowed to utilize their land – government agencies are approved. In order to comply with the current lease the district has with the school district, there needs to be an approved amendment in place including the agency requesting the sub-lease, according to the board packet at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Review and approval of the September 2017 financial reports and bank reconciliations.
- First amendment to the Intermedix contract. The business bills the district’s transport services or ambulance calls.
- Purchase of five Motorola APX8000XE dual-band portable radios. This is a planned capital expenditure funded for in the 2017-18 capital projects budget. These radios are consistent with past practices to replace the district’s older Motorola XTS5000R portable radios to the dual-band capable portables. The total cost for five radios with all associated ancillary support equipment and a stock of extra batteries is $45,071.77 with tax included estimated at 9.1 percent. Motorola Solutions Inc. is the vendor.
- Discussion, presentation and possible approval of the 2016-17 annual report and possible adoption of Resolution 2017-11, formally adopting the 2016-17 annual report.
- Discussion and possible approval of amending Volume I: Administrative Policy, Policy 102.16, subsection Sick Leave Caps and Payouts, Items D and E.
- Discussion and possible approval of Policy 101.03: Smoking and Policy 102.46: Arizona Safe Haven for Newborn Infants brought forth at the Sept. 20 fire board meeting for approval and presentation of Policy 102.45: Labor Management Relations for final approval at the November board meeting.
- Discussion and possible approval of an increase in the fee for security access cards for the fitness center at 3945 E. Superstition Blvd. Staff is recommending assessing a $10 non-refundable fee for the initial access card and $5 for any replacement access card should someone lose their original card.
October service anniversaries to be announced under the agenda item “recognition of employee performance, achievements and special recognition for community members” are:
- 10 years of service, Capt./Paramedic John Walka, Firefighter/Paramedic Sammy Ramirez and Firefighter Chris Robson.
- 18 Years of Service, Capt./Paramedic Craig Horvath, Capt./Paramedic Jeremy Rocha and Capt./Paramedic Dave Pohlmann.
- Three Years of Service, Firefighter/Paramedic Jason Chapman, Firefighter/Paramedic Jay Nelson, Firefighter/Paramedic Travis Yates, Firefighter Sean Matuszewski, Firefighter Casey Schreiner, Firefighter Joe Stiglitz, Firefighter Andrew Tryon and Firefighter Colt Weddell.
- Two Years of Service, Firefighter Wes Fimbrez, Firefighter Trace Leggett, Firefighter Trey Schow and Fire Mechanic Roger Nasello.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E Hwy U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
