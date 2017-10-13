Apache Junction and Gold Canyon fire district wildland fire crew sent to Napa Valley, California

The Superstition Fire and Medical District deployed a type 6 wildland fire apparatus to Napa Valley, California, on the morning of Oct. 12. The crew, consisting of Engine Boss Bill Tavares, Engineer Mike Wolfe and Fire Capt. Ruben Briones, will be assigned for 14 days to support California fire crews.
Nearly two dozen fires started since Sunday, Oct. 9, according to http://www.fire.ca.gov/. As of Oct. 12, 8,000 firefighters were battling 21 wildfires that burned 191,437 acres. The death toll rose to 23 across four fires as estimates remain that 3,500 homes and other structures were destroyed, according to a California statewide fire summary at the website maintained by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
“This year has once again been a very busy wildland season for the SFMD,” Richard Ochs, assistant chief for emergency services and operations at SFMD, said in an e-mail. “Early in the season our crews responded to 10 fires around the state of Arizona. Once our monsoon season began the local fires slow down but our crews continue to be called to be called out of the state to assist with other campaign fires. This is our fifth response to California this summer and we deployed once to Oregon. The SFMD has several pieces of apparatus that are on a state of Arizona contract for deployment to wildland fires and about 30 specially trained wildland firefighters that serve as our team members,” he said.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E Hwy U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
