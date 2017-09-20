Apache Junction and Gold Canyon fire district board to meet Sept. 20

A memorandum of understanding with the Superstition Fire and Medical Firefighters Chapter of Local 2260 will be discussed at the Sept. 20 meeting of the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road
This MOU agreement outlines roles and responsibilities of the fire chief, management and labor. In addition, it ensures salaries, benefits and policies and procedures that are in effect at the time of the MOU through the time it is an effect. The MOU has been vetted between the SFMD’s senior leadership and labor representatives. The latest version
is a result of a collaborative efforts between labor and management, according to the board packet at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Discussion and possible approval of a First RespondersRx 30-day pilot program.
- Presentation and update by Dr. Gary Smith regarding the conclusion of a community medicine grant.
- Discussion and possible approval of the medical emergencies and rescue mutual-aid agreement between SFMD and Rural Metro Fire Department and a rate schedule for services.
- Update and discussion regarding the auto-aid agreement and system.
- Discussion and update regarding the most recent JPA/Merger/Consolidation Committee meeting and possible motion regarding an Arizona Fire Medical Authority request.
- Discussion, presentation and possible approval of the 2017-18 Operational Plan and possible adoption of Resolution 2017-08, formally adopting the 2017-18 operational plan.
- Discussion and update regarding the pay out of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System refund payments related to the Hall vs PSPRS case.
- Discussion regarding Policy 101.03 Smoking and Policy 102.46 Arizona Safe Haven for Newborn Infants brought forth to the board to be approved at the Oct. 18 meeting as stated at the Aug. 16 meeting.
- Discussion and possible direction to staff regarding Policy 102.16 Earned Leaves and Policy 102.34 Separation of Service, as it pertains to the reduction of workforce.
- Closed-door executive session for legal advice: The board may vote to go into executive session pursuant to ARS §38-431.03(A)(3) for discussion or consultation for legal advice with an attorney for the district as related to a personnel matter that was handled by Assistant Chief Richard Ochs as Interim Chief Mike Farber removed himself from the chain-of-command on this matter.
- Review, discussion and possible action regarding Assistant Chief Ochs’ handling of a personnel matter.
- Closed-door executive session for legal advice: The board may vote to go into executive session pursuant to ARS §38-431.03(A)(3) for discussion or consultation for legal advice with an attorney for the district as related to Fair Labor Standards Act and the district’s exempt employees.
- Review, discussion, and possible action regarding FLSA and the district’s exempt employees.