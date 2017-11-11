Statewide holiday DUI enforcement campaign kicks off Nov. 29; AJPD gets three grants

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will hold its annual Phoenix kickoff of the statewide holiday DUI enforcement campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Arizona State Capitol. The partnership between the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, statewide law enforcement agencies, state, county and city agencies and other safety organizations will help keep Arizona’s highways safe during the holidays.
The Apache Junction Police Department’s mission to keep our community, and those within, safe through enhanced public safety efforts has been given support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety through three grants totaling $54,000. These grants will increase the officer staffing levels with an additional emphasis of heightened propensity for speeding, drinking and driving, plus purchasing a highly needed mobile speed alert radar sign.
A reminder for all Apache Junction drivers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to prevent drunk driving:
- If you will be drinking, plan on not driving. Plan your safe ride home before you start the party. Designate a sober driver ahead of time.
- If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member, use public transportation, etc. Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, which helps you identify your location and call a taxi or friend to pick you up.
- If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take his or her keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone’s life.
Remember, it is never OK to drive after drinking – drive hammered, get nailed!
Apache Junction Chief of Police Thomas E. Kelly acknowledged the support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “These additional sources of support from GOHS enhance the already cooperative efforts of every police agency that combines resources to combat drunk driving. Through these sources we are ever constant to ensure our streets are as safe as we can make them with stringent enforcement. Together, we, the public and our respective police departments strive in make Arizona’s streets a safer place,” he said.
With the holiday season approaching the Apache Junction Police Department wants to remind everyone to be responsible when they drive on our city streets. Buckle up, slow down and get there safely.
Editor’s note: Rob McDaniel is the Apache Junction Police Department’s community resource coordinator.