Amended $20.4 million budget sought by Apache Junction fire district board

A public hearing to hear taxpayers’ comments on a proposed Superstition Fire and Medical Fire District’s amended revenue and expenditure budget for fiscal year 2017-18 is planned at the Sept. 27 special meeting of the fire district governing board. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. and will be held in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road.
The amended budget for $20,457,675.00 was presented and approved by the board at the Sept. 6 meeting. It was available for public review on Sept. 7 for a statutory 20-day public review period, which ends on Sept. 27, according to the board packet at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
The Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board on July 19 approved a $20,424,626.06 revenue and expenditure budget for 2017-18 that includes an override approved by voters for a 25 cents per $100 assessed value increase. See http://apachejunctionindependent.com/police-sheriff-fire/20-million-budget-for-fire-district/ and http://apachejunctionindependent.com/police-sheriff-fire/fire-district-to-vote-on-20-million-dollar-budget/. Board members at a meeting April 19 were told by Roger Wood, SFMD finance director, that the override approved Nov. 8 by voters could bring in projected revenues of $951,970 in 2017-18, $975,769 in 2018-19, $1,000,163 in 2019-20, $1,025,167 in 2020-21 and $1,046,696 in 2021-22. The funds can be used for anything capital-related, such as fire trucks, radios and the self-contained breathing apparatus air packs firefighters wear.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district.
Other items on the agenda include:
- discussion and possible approval of the proposed amended fiscal year 2017-18 budget.
- discussion and possible approval of the medical emergencies and rescue mutual-aid agreement between Superstition Fire and Medical District and Rural Metro Fire Department and a rate schedule for services. SFMD will be reimbursed for equipment provided to RFMD for fires and other emergency services. The rate agreement has a breakdown for each type of apparatus based on an hourly rate. Charges will be broken into 15-minute intervals. A billing rates table is below.
