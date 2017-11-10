Shoplifting reported Oct. 21-27 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of shoplifting incidents reported Oct. 21-27 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: Shoplifting reported at 3:46 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail, 4:04 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail and 4:32 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.