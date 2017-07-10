Sexual offenses reported June 18-22 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported June 18-22 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: sexual offense – child abuse, reported at 7:48 p.m. June 21 in the 1800 block of South Monterey Drive; sexual offense – child molested, reported at 8:15 p.m. June 21 in the 1500 block of East 20th Avenue; and sexual offense – child molested, reported at 1:58 p.m. June 22 in the 1800 block of South Ironwood Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

