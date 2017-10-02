Sexual offenses reported Sept. 11-16 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported Sept. 11-16 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: Child abuse, reported at 12:57 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 3500 block of South Chaparral Road; sexual assault, reported at 2:05 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 1800 block of North Monterey Drive; and sexual conduct with a minor, reported 2:21 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 1400 block of North Grand Drive. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.