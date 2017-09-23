Sexual offenses reported Sept. 1-10 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported Sept. 1-10 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: sexual conduct with a minor reported at 9:51 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 3800 block of South Wickiup Road, child abuse reported at 11:21 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 800 block of South San Marcos Drive and sexual exploitation reported at 12:11 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 2200 block of West Ohio Street. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

