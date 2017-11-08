Sexual offenses reported Oct. 14-20 to Apache Junction Police Department

Nov 8th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported Oct. 14-20 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: Sexual assaults reported at 1:21 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1200 block of East Baseline Avenue and 3:58 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 1100 block of South Idaho Road; sexual conduct with a minor reported at 12:43 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 1300 block of South Cactus Road; and child abuse reported at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 300 block of South Stardust Lane. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie