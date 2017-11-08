Sexual offenses reported Oct. 14-20 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported Oct. 14-20 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: Sexual assaults reported at 1:21 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1200 block of East Baseline Avenue and 3:58 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 1100 block of South Idaho Road; sexual conduct with a minor reported at 12:43 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 1300 block of South Cactus Road; and child abuse reported at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 300 block of South Stardust Lane. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.