Sexual offenses reported June 29-July 6 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of sexual offenses reported June 29-July 6 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: sexual conduct with a minor, reported at 8:24 p.m. July 2 in the 500 block of West 16th Avenue; child abuse, reported at 12:31 p.m. July 3 in the 1100 block of South Warner Drive; and child abuse, reported at 7:25 p.m. June 30 in the 3500 block of South Bowman Road. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.