Sexual assaults reported to Apache Junction Police Department
Above are the general locations of sexual assaults reported June 14-17 to the Apache Junction Police Department. The sexual assaults was reported at 4:01 p.m. June 15 in the 500 block of East Ninth Avenue and 6:15 p.m. June 15 in the 800 block of South Idaho Road. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.