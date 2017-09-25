Sex offender moves to Apache Junction

The Apache Junction Police Department is releasing the following information pursuant to ARS §13-3825, the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact agreement or released from a county jail back into the community. It is the responsibility of the chief law enforcement officer having jurisdiction where the offender intends to reside to inform the community, according to a press release.
The sex offender is:
• Darrin Compton, 28, of 1495 N. Valley Drive in Apache Junction. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was convicted in 2008 on the charge of rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. These convictions were in the state of Oregon. His victim was under the age of 15 and was known to him. He is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a level 2 risk to the community.
Fliers are being distributed to immediate neighbors, community schools, and day care centers and local media. He is not wanted by the Apache Junction police or any other law enforcement agency.