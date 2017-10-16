Sept. 23-28 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon and are available at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.
Sept. 23-28
•Civil matter, reported at 6:37 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 10200 block of East Desert Dawn Drive.
•Criminal damage, vandalism, reported at 8:20 a.m. Sept. 24 on East Peralta Road east of U.S. Highway 60.
•Trespassing, reported at 2:51 a.m. Sept. 24 on East Peralta Road east of U.S. Highway 60.
•Citizen assist, reported at 9:41 p.m. Sept. 24 at East Peralta Road and U.S. Highway 60.
•Criminal damage, vandalism, reported at 9:01 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 10800 block of East Sleepy Hollow Trail.
•Fraud, reported at 11:4 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 8700 block of East Rainier Drive.
•False alarm, reported at 8:46 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 6500 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Theft, property, reported at 6:43 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 5500 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Civil matter, reported at 7:31` a.m. Sept. 26 in the 10800 block of East Sleepy Hollow Trail.
•Alarm, reported at 6:01 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 8000 block of East Dalea Way.
•Suspicious activity, reported at 6:58 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 9800 block of East La Palma Avenue.
•Fraud, reported at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 10800 block of East Pleasant Place.
•False alarm, reported at 5:42 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 10700 block of East Cactus View Circle.
•False alarm, reported at 5:44 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 5000 block of South Louis L’Amour Drive.