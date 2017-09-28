Sept. 1-10 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon and are available at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Sept. 1-10
•Burglary, non-residential, unlawful entry, reported at 8:13 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 7500 block of East Cliff Rose Trail.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 7:34 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 7:58 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 9:17 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 9:23 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Citizen assist, reported at 6:12 p.m. Sept. 4 on East U.S. Highway 77 (Peralta Road).
•Citizen assist, reported at 12:11 a.m. Sept. 5 on West Highway 77 (Peralta Road).
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 4:59 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 6700 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Agency assist, reported at 12:37 a.m. Sept. 8 on East Highway 77 (Peralta Road).
•Trespassing, reported at 1:18 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 10900 block of East Peralta Road.
•Assault, reported at 6:55 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 9800 block of East la Palma Avenue.
•Utility problem, reported at 8:43 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 6600 block of South Fairway Drive.