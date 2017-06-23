Residents thank Apache Junction Police Department Officer Jesse Frantz for helping fix vehicle’s flat tire

Apache Junction residents Linda and Stephen Wasche were surprised when their vehicle’s tire light came on about 7 p.m. June 21 as they were traveling on Tomahawk Road. They were pleasantly surprised when an Apache Junction police officer stopped and offered to fix it for them and a local resident provided water.
Marshall Harshman, Apache Junction Police Department public information officer, confirmed in an e-mail that it was Officer Jesse Frantz who had assisted them.
“Tonight my husband and I were driving down Tomahawk and noticed the tire light came on. Then we heard a pop sound. It was a flat. No sooner had we gotten out of our car and police Officer (Frantz) walked up and said ‘I am here to help,’” Mrs. Wasche said in a Facebook message. “He helped my husband and did most of the tire changing. Then a neighbor from across the way brought us all water. Truly gave me a new sense of pride living in Apache Junction. God truly blessed us with such nice people to help us out. Thanks Officer (Frantz). This was one of the hottest days too. What our police force do … should be recognized,” she said.
“He helped us remove the tire, instructed me on how to use our jack and was a complete and total blessing to us,” Mr. Wasche said in a Facebook message. “A neighbor came out and gave us all cold water as well. This was one of the hottest nights of the year so far at 115 degrees. I am so blessed to have such wonderful officers on our force. Kudos Officer (Frantz),” he wrote.