Rep. Paul Gosar presents certificate of thanks Apache Junction police officer

Congressman Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S., Arizona District 4, stopped by the Apache Junction Police Department May 10 to give a certificate of appreciation to a police officer. He also toured the police station, 1001 N Idaho Road, and observed AJPD’s SWAT team. The certificate for outstanding service and lasting contribution to the community was presented to Officer Wes Kelley, who previously was named officer of the year for the department. The congressman made his visit in advance of Law Enforcement Week. Above, from left, are Rep. Gosar; Officer Kelley’s wife, Jessica; Officer Wes Kelley, AJPD Police Chief Tom Kelly; and Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell. Below, from left, Rep. Gosar observes AJPD’s SWAT team training near the public works building at 575 E. Baseline Ave.