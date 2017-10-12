Live drug-free, celebrate Red Ribbon Week Oct. 23-31

The Apache Junction Police Department in conjunction with many East Valley law-enforcement agencies wish to pass the following information to the citizens of Apache Junction and our surrounding neighbors about the importance of recognizing and supporting Red Ribbon Week Oct. 23-31.
The Apache Junction Police will be offering a limited amount of original red ribbons and red-ribbon pencils to the public at the Apache Junction Police Department, 1001 N. Idaho Road, beginning Oct. 23. Those may be picked up 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, according to a press release.
History of Red Ribbon Week
At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 1985, Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, 37, a DEA agent, stashed his badge and his service revolver in his desk drawer and headed for a luncheon date with his wife, Mika, 34. Mr. Camarena had been in Mexico 4.5 years on the trail of Mexico’s marijuana and cocaine barons. He was due to be reassigned in three weeks, having come dangerously close to unlocking a multibillion dollar drug pipeline which he suspected extended into the highest reaches of the Mexican army, police and government, according to the release.
As he stepped through the consulate portal into the sunlight of a warm Guadalajara winter day, he moved to his pickup truck, turned off the truck’s burglar alarm with his key and unlocked his door. He was interrupted before he could get into the cab and grab his two-way radio, with which he could alert his partners. According to DEA’s reconstruction of events, five men appeared at the agent’s side and shoved him into a beige Volkswagen Atlantic, threw a jacket over Mr. Mr. Camarena’s head and sped away. This was the last time anyone but his kidnappers would see him alive.
Mr. Camarena’s body was found one month later in a shallow grave, 70 miles from Michoacán, Mexico. He had been tortured, beaten and brutally murdered. Mika would have to tell her three sons, Enrique, 11; Daniel, 6; and Erick, 4, that their dad would not be coming home again. News of the tragedy hit newspapers, radio stations and television news broadcasts.
As a result, in 1988, with President Ronald and Mrs. Nancy Reagan serving as honorary chairpersons, the first red ribbon campaign, sponsored by the National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth (now the National Family Partnership), was celebrated. The red ribbon became the symbol to eliminate the demand for drugs. This eight-day celebration became the annual catalyst to show intolerance for drugs in our schools, work places and communities, according to the release.