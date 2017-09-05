Principal Karl Judd Waggoner at Apache Junction’s Four Peaks Elementary School arrested

Four Peaks Elementary School’s principal was arrested by the Pinal County Sheriff’s office on the charge of online luring and aggravated luring of a minor. Karl Judd Waggoner, 59, was arrested near the school early this morning, PCSO said in a press release.

Mr. Waggoner posted ads soliciting teen girls to go skinny dipping with him at his home. PCSO’s sex crimes detective conducted an undercover investigation, posing as a 14-year-old girl, after spotting one of Mr. Waggoner’s ads. During the course of the investigation, Mr. Waggoner engaged in sexually inappropriate conversations, discussed engaging in sexual acts with our undercover detective and provide sexually explicit photos, PCSO said.

“Even up until this weekend, Mr. Waggoner was posting ads online soliciting young girls for sex. (Mr.) Waggoner held a position of trust, spending decades educating middle and high school students in Texas. We are working with those law enforcement agencies to see if there are any victims out there. Considering the evidence, we are grateful we were able to arrest Waggoner and keep him from victimizing children in our county,” said PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb.

