Police department warning on IRS phone scams

With the tax season behind us, once again citizens are reporting getting calls from individuals impersonating agents or employees representing the IRS.
Victims report that they are told they have an outstanding tax debt and if it is not paid immediately a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
On some occasions the scammer has personal information of the person they are calling, such as their name, date of birth, and spouse’s name. Some are reportedly receiving calls from prerecorded message indicating that local law enforcement may be dispatched to arrest them if the outstanding debt is not paid immediately.
The IRS has also published a “Dirty Dozen” list of tax scams. Some of the scams listed are more sophisticated and are being implemented throughout the year. For a list of the scams visit https://www.irs.gov/uac/newsroom/dirty-dozen
From a report from the IRS regarding phone scams and steps you can take to avoid be victimized: “Don’t be fooled by surprise phone calls by criminals impersonating IRS agents with threats or promises of a big refund if you provide them with your private information,” said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen. “If you’re surprised to get a call from the IRS, it almost certainly isn’t the real IRS. We generally initially contact taxpayers by mail.”
The Dirty Dozen is compiled annually by the IRS and lists a variety of common scams taxpayers may encounter any time during the year. Many of these con games peak during filing season as people prepare their tax returns or hire someone to do so.
