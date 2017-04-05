Police buying instructional goggles, carts, Apache Junction drug-prevention coalition told

Apache Junction Police Department D.A.R.E. officers will soon have a new tool to teach students the dangers of drug and alcohol use.
“Our plan is to purchase the cart,” Drug Abuse Resistance Education and Apache Junction Police Officer Marshall Harshman said at the March 29 meeting of the Apache Junction Drug-Prevention Coalition. “There’s been a delay on that and that was because there was some confusion as to where the funds were going to come from. Our chief is adamant that we don’t receive funds from this (medical marijuana) grower in town.”
“Directly or indirectly,” Serene Carney, AJPD community resource coordinator, said.
“Directly or indirectly we are not to receive funds for any D.A.R.E. product or anything like that,” Officer Harshman said. “I just got permission yesterday to go ahead and place the order and that happened yesterday afternoon,” he said.
The coalition is made up of volunteers and representatives from the city, police department, schools and health agencies. It meets at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of the month at Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. Learn more at www.facebook.com/AJDPC/.
Barbara Plante, coalition chair, who was not at the meeting, said in a previous interview that a package of goggles simulates limitations and effects of drugs and alcohol on the body. The package also includes carts so kids can see effects on their own behavior. The package costs $3,000, she said.
“Two carts, six goggles, 20 cones, 1,000 drunk-buster stickers and two drunk-buster T-shirts,” coalition volunteer Sherry Buck, who ran the meeting, said of the package.
