Pinal County, Superstition Fire and Medical District restrict open burning starting May 1

The Superstition Fire and Medical District will be enforcing “no open burning” restrictions beginning May 1. Starting on that date, Pinal County will suspend issuing any new burn permits in conjunction with Arizona law that affects this issue.
Arizona Revised Statue 49-501.A (revised in the fall of 2007) reads as follows: “From May 1 through Sept. 30 each year, it is unlawful for any person to ignite, cause to be ignited, permit to be ignited, or suffer, allow or maintain any open outdoor fire in area ‘A’ as defined in section 49-541.” Area “A” includes anything west of Florence Junction and north of Arizona Farms Road, continuing into Maricopa County including all of the Superstition Fire and Medical District jurisdiction.
This is not a Pinal County or SFMD mandate, but rather an Arizona state legislative mandate.
These restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 1, when fire conditions are not as extreme.
Outdoor cooking fires, utilizing charcoal or propane grills with tight fitting lids, will still be allowed during this time period, however, extreme care should be taken while using these devices. Restrictions apply to all city of Apache Junction and Pinal County areas within the SFMD boundaries.
Any questions or concerns regarding this issue can be directed to SFMD’s Fire Prevention Division at 480-982-4440 ext. 105.
For more information about the Superstition Fire and Medical District, visit www.sfmd.az.gov, or call 480-982-4440. Look for SFMD on Facebook @sfmd.az.gov and on Twitter @sfmd_az_gov.