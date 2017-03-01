Pinal County Sheriff’s Office crime incidents reported Feb. 11-14

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

Apache Junction

•Information report: 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive. Reported at 11:32 a.m. Feb. 11.
•Trespassing: 5600 block of East McKellips Boulevard. Reported at 12:49 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Out aid, 9-1-1 hang-up: 3400 block of North Val Vista Road. Reported at 2 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive. Reported at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Neighbor problem, civil matter: 4400 block of North Grand Drive. Reported at 3:41 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Neighbor problem, noise disturbance: 1000 block of West Canyon Street. Reported at 6:51 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Fireworks, illegal use: 4200 block of North San Marcos Drive. Reported at 9:08 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Medical assist: 5300 block of East Remmington Place. Reported at 12:24 a.m. Feb. 12.
•Fraud, information report: 1800 block of West McDowell Boulevard. Reported at 12:18 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Follow up, information report: 1300 block of East 25th Avenue. Reported at 1:23 p.m. Feb. 12.
•9-1-1 hang-up: 2100 block of West Southern Avenue. Reported at 1:59 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Follow-up, information report: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 2:22 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Follow-up investigations: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 3:11 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Theft, property, bicycle: 1800 block of West Southern Avenue. Reported at 3:41 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Disorderly conduct, warrant arrest: 5100 block of North Main Drive. Reported at 4:17 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Civil matter, information report: 1300 block of North Geronimo Road. Reported at 5:39 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Search and rescue: Superstition Mountains. Reported at 6:47 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Information, civil matter: 2500 block of South Yavapai Road. Reported at 8:19 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Out aid, information report: 2900 block of West Whiteley Street. Reported at 12:44 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Domestic violence: 2700 block of South Val Vista Road. Reported at 7:20 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Reckless driving, information report: 1300 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 11:01 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Abandoned vehicle, recovered stolen property: 4600 block of North Mammoth Mine Road. Reported at 11:56 p.m.
•Information report: 5300 block of East 32nd Avenue. Reported at 12:14 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Fraud: 5200 block of North Thunderbird Drive. Reported at 12:24 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Suspicious activity, recovered stolen property: 2100 block of East Saddle Butte Street. Reported at 4:36 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Welfare check: 5000 block of East Pioneer Street. Reported at 5:27 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Welfare check: 5000 block of East Pioneer Street. Reported at 5:27 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Theft, out of jurisdiction: 2500 block of South Mariposa Road. Reported at 7:50 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Theft, vehicle, other type, vehicle, automobile: 2100 block of West Southern Avenue. Reported at 9:13 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Domestic violence: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 10:37 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Domestic violence: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 10:37 p.m.
•Violation of a court order: 5400 block of North Thunderbird Drive. Reported at 3:25 a.m. Feb. 14.
•Emergency message delivered: 1500 block of 28th Avenue. Reported at 3:52 a.m. Feb. 14.

Gold Canyon

•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 7:04 a.m. Feb. 11.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 7:58 a.m. Feb. 11.
•9-1-1 hang-up: 8300 block of East Canyon Estates Circle. Reported at 9:51 a.m. Feb. 11.
•Parking violation: East Cloudview Avenue and South Buckboard Road. Reported at 10:13 a.m. Feb. 11.
•Out aid, agency assist: 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 12:32 Feb. 11.
•9-1-1 hang-up: 6900 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 12:39 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 2:08 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Harassment: South Desert Dawn Drive and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 2:58 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Reckless driving, information report: South Desert Dawn Drive and East Golden Rim Circle. Reported at 3:04 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Traffic hazard: South Kings Ranch Road and East Sleepy Hollow Trail. Reported at 7:24 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Out aid, out of jurisdiction: 10000 block of East Rising Sun place. Reported at 11:35 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Fight: 8300 block of East Sunrise Sky Drive. Reported at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 11.
•Traffic offenses: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 6:46 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and East El Camino Viejo. Reported at 7:53 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Illegal dumping, information report: 5900 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 9:29 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Welfare check: 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 10:08 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Information report: 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Mountainbrook Drive. Reported at 12:46 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Information report: 10000 block of East Sugar Creek Drive. Reported at 1:58 p.m. Feb. 12.
•Theft, property, other: 10000 block of East Baseline Avenue. Reported at 8:28 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Disorderly conduction, probation, parole violation, resisting, interfering with police: 5300 block with block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 8:42 a.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic hazard, information report: East Las Mananitas Drive and South Casa Prieto Drive. Reported at 3:19 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Civil matter: 8800 block of East Red Mountain Lane. Reported at 6:00 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Out aid, medical assist: 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 7:33 p.m. Feb. 13.
•Traffic offense: 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 7:47 p.m. Feb. 13.

