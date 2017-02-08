Pinal County Sheriff’s Office crime incidents reported Jan. 24-30

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Apache Junction
•Commercial false alarm: 2400 block of West Peterson Drive. Reported at 6:03 a.m. Jan. 24.
•Fraud, civil matter: 2800 block of South Mariposa Road. Reported at 12:16 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Medical assist: 4900 block of East Southern Avenue. Reported at 12:40 p.m Jan. 24.
•Welfare check: South Tomahawk Road and East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 5:08 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Medical, dead body: 4400 block of North Wolverine Pass Road. Reported at 5:28 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Domestic, agency assist: North Hackamore Road. Reported at 9:59 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Fight, welfare check: 900 block of East Tonto Street. Reported at 2:48 a.m. Jan. 25.
•Utility problem, agency assist: North Wolverine Pass Road and East McKellips Boulevard. Reported at 7:14 a.m. Jan. 25.
•Domestic violence: 4600 block of North Main Drive. Reported at 10:49 a.m. Jan. 25.
•Welfare check: 5400 block of North Thunderbird Drive. Reported at 1:26 p.m. Jan. 25.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: 5900 block of East Superstition Boulevard. Reported at 8:23 p.m. Jan. 25.
•Disorderly conduct, civil matter: 2500 block of South Mariposa Road. Reported at 9:56 p.m. Jan. 25.
•Mental health, civil matter: 1300 block of South Crismon. Reported at 9:55 a.m. Jan. 27.
•Abandoned vehicle, information report: 1300 block of East 29th Avenue. Reported at 2:11 p.m. Jan. 27.
•Out aid, agency assist: 4100 block of North Grand Drive. Reported at 9:22 a.m. Jan. 28.
•Neighbor problem, civil matter: 4600 block of North Desert View Drive. Reported at 12:07 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Information, lost or found property: East 27th Avenue and South Yavapai Road. Reported at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Animal problem: 2600 block of West Canyon Street. Reported at 3:44 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Traffic offense: South Tomahawk Road and East 27th Avenue. Reported at 6:01 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Civil matter: 3400 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Fight, information report: South Yavapai Road and East 27th Avenue. Reported at 6:28 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Search and Rescue: 6100 block of East Apache Trail. Reported at 6:57 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Commercial false alarm: 3700 block of East Apache Trail. Reported at 2:42 a.m. Jan. 29.
•Commercial false alarm: 3700 block of East Apache Trail. Reported at 3:58 a.m. Jan. 29.
•9-1-1 hang-up, false alarm: 1000 block of Kaniksu Street. Reported at 7:49 a.m. Jan. 30.
•Hit and run accident, civil matter: 4600 block of North Mammoth Mine Road. Reported at 11:38 a.m. Jan. 30.
•Hit and run accident, civil matter: East Superstition Boulevard and North Boyd Road. Reported at 4:01 p.m. Jan. 30
Gold Canyon
•Medical assist: 7200 block of East Canyon Wren Drive. Reported at 6:29 a.m. Jan. 24.
•Traffic offense: South Kings Ranch Road and South Alhambra Way. Reported at 7:56 a.m. Jan. 24.
•False alarm: 8200 block of East Sunset View Drive. Reported at 1:51 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Information, child abuse or neglect: 10000 block of East Peralta Road. Reported at 2:06 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Follow up investigations: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 24.
•9-1-1 hangup: 5800 block of South Estrella Road. Reported at 5:21 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Welfare check: 7600 block of East Desert Honeysuckle Drive. Reported at 5:41 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Search and Rescue: East Peralta Road. Reported at 8:13 p.m. Jan. 24.
•Theft, information report: 8800 block of Avenida Las Noches. Reported at 4:29 p.m. Jan. 25.
•Information report: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 6:10 p.m. Jan. 25.
•Animal problem: 9000 block of East Brittle Bush Road. Reported at 7:49 p.m. Jan. 25.
•Welfare check: 6700 block of South Fairway Drive. Reported at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 25.
•Information: East U.S. Highway 60 and Arizona Renaissance. Reported at 9:40 a.m. Jan 27.
•Non-injury traffic accident: 4200 block of South Priceless View Drive. Reported at 12:13 p.m. Jan 27.
•Residential alarm: 4700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 12:52 a.m. Jan 27.
•Information report: 4600 block of South Palacio Way. Reported at 1:12 p.m. Jan. 27.
•Civil matter: 10000 block of East Hummingbird Lane. Reported at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 27.
•Information: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 5:24 p.m. Jan. 27.
•Utility problem: 7000 block of East Desert Spoon Lane. Reported at 7:32 a.m. Jan. 28.
•Shots fired, trespassing: 15000 block of East Ojo Road. Reported at 8:38 Jan. 28.
•Parking violation, traffic offense: East Cloudview Avenue and South Buckboard Road. Reported at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Welfare check, suspicious activity: 6500 block of South Alameda Road. Reported at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Suspicious person, suspicious activity: 7000 block of South Russet Sky Way. Reported at 7:16 p.m. Jan. 28.
•Suspicious activity: 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive. Reported at 9:17 a.m. Jan. 29.
•Traffic hazard, information report: North Mountain View Road and East Superstition Boulevard.
•Information report: 1400 block of East 29th Avenue. Reported at 11:06 a.m. Jan. 29.
•Civil matter: 1300 block of East 25th Avenue. Reported at 4:44 p.m. Jan. 29.
•False alarm: 3500 block of North Nodak Road. 11:48 p.m. Jan. 29.
•Warrant arrest: 6200 block of East 34th Avenue. Reported at 11:47 p.m.
•Theft, property, other: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 10:29 a.m. Jan. 30.
•Neighbor problem, information report: 8800 block of East Avenida Las Noches. Reported at 1:22 p.m. Jan. 30.
•Civil matter: 6400 block of South Lazy Lane. Reported at 2:59 p.m. Jan. 30.
•Civil matter: 10000 block of East Golden Rim Circle. Reported at 5:32 p.m. Jan. 30.
•Traffic offense: East Sleepy Hollow Trail and East Anasazi Place. Reported at 8:47 p.m. Jan. 30.