Pinal County Sheriff’s Office crime incidents reported Jan. 17-23

Jan 28th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon.

Apache Junction

•Residential false alarm: 9700 block of West Mendell Circle. Reported at 9:31 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Information report: West Benito Drive. Reported at 11:17 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Civil matter: 15000 block of South Rory Calhoun Drive. Reported at 11:24 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Civil matter: 8600 block of West Oneida Drive. Reported at 11:31 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Domestic violence, disorderly conduct: East 32nd Avenue and South Silly Mountain Road. Reported at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Welfare check, medical assist: East Moon Vista Street and North Tomahawk Road. Reported at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Domestic information: 5700 block of East Forest Street. Reported at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Welfare check: 4400 block of North Main Drive. Reported at 2:04 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Domestic, information report: 2100 block of West Canyon Street. Reported at 4:06 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Civil matter: 200 block of North Mountain View Road. Reported at 4:14 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Civil matter: 3300 block South Bowman Road. Reported at 4:52 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Welfare check: 4300 block of North Saguaro Drive. Reported at 5:19 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Welfare check: 1200 block of North Roadrunner Road. Reported at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 19.
•Fraud: 1400 block of West Moon Vista Street. Reported at 2:41 a.m. Jan. 19.
•Welfare check: North Ironwood Drive and West McDowell Boulevard. Reported at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Commercial false alarm: 4800 block of  South Delaware Drive. Reported at 5:27 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Traffic offense: North Ironwood Drive and West Saddle Butte Street. Reported at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Burglary, residential, forcible entry: 5000 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 6:16 a.m. Jan. 21.
•Residential alarm: 4900 block of East Southern Avenue. Reported at 12:50 a.m. Jan. 21.
•Information, civil matter: 5400 block of East 34th Avenue. Reported at 1:29 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Harassment: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 3:21 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Criminal damage, information report: 1300 block of East Whiteley Street. Reported at 4:03 a.m. Jan. 21.
•Information report: 1300 block West Kaniksu Street. Reported at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Out aid, agency assist: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 8:26 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Theft, property, other: 3200 block of West Edge Street. Reported at 8:31 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Theft, property, bicycle: 2600 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 9:21 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Fraud, information report: 2600 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 23
•Information, warrant arrest: 4700 block of North Gold Drive. Reported at 10:31 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Child abuse, information report: East 25th Avenue. Reported at 11:32 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Suspicious activity, out of jurisdiction: 100 block of South Val Vista Road. Reported at 12:47 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Domestic, welfare check: 4800 block of East Cactus Wren Street. Reported at 4:51 p.m. Jan. 23.
•Illegal dumping, information report: East McDowell Boulevard and North Cactus Road. Reported at 6:33 p.m. Jan. 23.
•Narcotics, information report: 1500 block of East 26th Lane. Reported at 9:12 p.m. Jan. 23.

Gold Canyon

•Criminal damage, vandalism: 8800 block of East Red Mountain Lane. Reported at 10:12 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Residential Alarm: 18000 block of East La Posada Court. Reported at 11:57 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Fire, welfare check: 5600 block of South Jacaranda Road. Reported at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Suspicious activity: East Sunrise Sky Drive and South Crimson Sky Place. Reported at 3:27 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Panic alarm: 7100 block of East Cottonwood Drive. Reported at 8:35 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Residential false alarm: 10000 block of East Legend Court. Reported at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Out aid, agency assist: 9400 block of East Obsidian Court. Reported at 2:08 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and East Peralta Road. Reported at 6:18 a.m. Jan. 19.
•Traffic offense East Don Donnelly Trail and South Golden Eye Lane. Reported at 12:31 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Traffic offense: South Golden Eye Lane and East Don Donnelly Trail. Reported at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Traffic offense: South Golden Eye Lane and East Don Donnelly Trail. Reported at 1:16 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Traffic offense: East Don Donnelly Trail and South Ambrosia Way. Reported at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Residential alarm: 11000 block of East Breathless Drive. Reported at 2:59 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Missing person: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 7:37 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Welfare check, citizen assist: 8800 block of East Avenida Las Noches. Reported at 19:44 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Residential false alarm: 5600 block of South Marble Drive. Reported at 10:06 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Out aid agency assist: East US Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 5:41 a.m. Jan. 20.
•Information, agency assist: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 7:26 a.m.
•Traffic accident, vehicle damage: 6900 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Domestic: 6200 block of South La Paloma Court. Reported at 6:49 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Welfare check, information report: South Tomahawk Road and East 26th Avenue. Reported at 6:21 a.m. Jan. 22.
•Reckless driving, information report: 4300 block of North Main Drive. Reported at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 22.
•Follow-up investigations: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 9:38 a.m. Jan. 22.
•Civil matter: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 12:19 p.m. Jan. 22.
•False Panic Alarm: 2300 block of West McKellips Boulevard. Reported at 1:25 p.m. Jan. 22.
•Theft, property, other: 6100 block of East Mining Camp Street. Reported at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 22.
•Civil matter: 3400 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 22.
•Civil matter, disorderly conduct: 10000 block of East La Palma Ave. Reported at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Welfare check: 6700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 8:41 a.m. Jan. 21.
•Trespassing: 6800 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 10:04 a.m. Jan. 21.
•Welfare check, child abuse, neglect: 10000 block of East Palm Way. Reported at 10:22 a.m. Jan. 23.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie