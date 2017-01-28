Pinal County Sheriff’s Office crime incidents reported Jan. 17-23

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon.
Apache Junction
•Residential false alarm: 9700 block of West Mendell Circle. Reported at 9:31 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Information report: West Benito Drive. Reported at 11:17 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Civil matter: 15000 block of South Rory Calhoun Drive. Reported at 11:24 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Civil matter: 8600 block of West Oneida Drive. Reported at 11:31 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Domestic violence, disorderly conduct: East 32nd Avenue and South Silly Mountain Road. Reported at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Welfare check, medical assist: East Moon Vista Street and North Tomahawk Road. Reported at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Domestic information: 5700 block of East Forest Street. Reported at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Welfare check: 4400 block of North Main Drive. Reported at 2:04 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Domestic, information report: 2100 block of West Canyon Street. Reported at 4:06 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Civil matter: 200 block of North Mountain View Road. Reported at 4:14 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Civil matter: 3300 block South Bowman Road. Reported at 4:52 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Welfare check: 4300 block of North Saguaro Drive. Reported at 5:19 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Welfare check: 1200 block of North Roadrunner Road. Reported at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 19.
•Fraud: 1400 block of West Moon Vista Street. Reported at 2:41 a.m. Jan. 19.
•Welfare check: North Ironwood Drive and West McDowell Boulevard. Reported at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Commercial false alarm: 4800 block of South Delaware Drive. Reported at 5:27 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Traffic offense: North Ironwood Drive and West Saddle Butte Street. Reported at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Burglary, residential, forcible entry: 5000 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 6:16 a.m. Jan. 21.
•Residential alarm: 4900 block of East Southern Avenue. Reported at 12:50 a.m. Jan. 21.
•Information, civil matter: 5400 block of East 34th Avenue. Reported at 1:29 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Harassment: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 3:21 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Criminal damage, information report: 1300 block of East Whiteley Street. Reported at 4:03 a.m. Jan. 21.
•Information report: 1300 block West Kaniksu Street. Reported at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Out aid, agency assist: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 8:26 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Theft, property, other: 3200 block of West Edge Street. Reported at 8:31 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Theft, property, bicycle: 2600 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 9:21 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Fraud, information report: 2600 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 23
•Information, warrant arrest: 4700 block of North Gold Drive. Reported at 10:31 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Child abuse, information report: East 25th Avenue. Reported at 11:32 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Suspicious activity, out of jurisdiction: 100 block of South Val Vista Road. Reported at 12:47 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Domestic, welfare check: 4800 block of East Cactus Wren Street. Reported at 4:51 p.m. Jan. 23.
•Illegal dumping, information report: East McDowell Boulevard and North Cactus Road. Reported at 6:33 p.m. Jan. 23.
•Narcotics, information report: 1500 block of East 26th Lane. Reported at 9:12 p.m. Jan. 23.
Gold Canyon
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 8800 block of East Red Mountain Lane. Reported at 10:12 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Residential Alarm: 18000 block of East La Posada Court. Reported at 11:57 a.m. Jan. 17.
•Fire, welfare check: 5600 block of South Jacaranda Road. Reported at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 17.
•Suspicious activity: East Sunrise Sky Drive and South Crimson Sky Place. Reported at 3:27 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Panic alarm: 7100 block of East Cottonwood Drive. Reported at 8:35 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Residential false alarm: 10000 block of East Legend Court. Reported at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 18.
•Out aid, agency assist: 9400 block of East Obsidian Court. Reported at 2:08 p.m. Jan. 18.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and East Peralta Road. Reported at 6:18 a.m. Jan. 19.
•Traffic offense East Don Donnelly Trail and South Golden Eye Lane. Reported at 12:31 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Traffic offense: South Golden Eye Lane and East Don Donnelly Trail. Reported at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Traffic offense: South Golden Eye Lane and East Don Donnelly Trail. Reported at 1:16 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Traffic offense: East Don Donnelly Trail and South Ambrosia Way. Reported at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Residential alarm: 11000 block of East Breathless Drive. Reported at 2:59 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Missing person: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 7:37 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Welfare check, citizen assist: 8800 block of East Avenida Las Noches. Reported at 19:44 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Residential false alarm: 5600 block of South Marble Drive. Reported at 10:06 p.m. Jan. 19.
•Out aid agency assist: East US Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 5:41 a.m. Jan. 20.
•Information, agency assist: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 7:26 a.m.
•Traffic accident, vehicle damage: 6900 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Domestic: 6200 block of South La Paloma Court. Reported at 6:49 p.m. Jan. 21.
•Welfare check, information report: South Tomahawk Road and East 26th Avenue. Reported at 6:21 a.m. Jan. 22.
•Reckless driving, information report: 4300 block of North Main Drive. Reported at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 22.
•Follow-up investigations: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 9:38 a.m. Jan. 22.
•Civil matter: 1500 block of East 26th Avenue. Reported at 12:19 p.m. Jan. 22.
•False Panic Alarm: 2300 block of West McKellips Boulevard. Reported at 1:25 p.m. Jan. 22.
•Theft, property, other: 6100 block of East Mining Camp Street. Reported at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 22.
•Civil matter: 3400 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 22.
•Civil matter, disorderly conduct: 10000 block of East La Palma Ave. Reported at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 23.
•Welfare check: 6700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 8:41 a.m. Jan. 21.
•Trespassing: 6800 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 10:04 a.m. Jan. 21.
•Welfare check, child abuse, neglect: 10000 block of East Palm Way. Reported at 10:22 a.m. Jan. 23.