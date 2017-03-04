Pinal County Sheriff’s Office crime incidents reported Feb. 14-16

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the communities of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

Apache Junction

•Search and Rescue: Lost Dutchman State Park. Reported at 4:53 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Traffic offense: East 29th Avenue and South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 9:44 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Out aid, out of jurisdiction: 5300 block of East 32nd Ave. Feb. 14.
•Traffic offense: South Val Vista Road and East 16th Avenue. Reported at 11:40 a.m. Feb. 15.
•Fraud, information report: 2200 block of West Houston Avenue. Reported at 3:44 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Civil matter: 2200 block of West Houston Avenue. Reported at 4:46 p.m. Feb. 15.
•9-1-1 hang-up medical assist: 6800 block of East Quail Hideaway Lane. Reported at 9:12 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Suspicious activity: 1400 block of East 28th Avenue. Reported at 11:19 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Theft, property, bicycle: 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive. Reported at 9:11 a.m. Feb. 16.
•Parking violation: East Broadway Avenue and South Mountain View Road. Reported at 11:59 a.m. Feb. 16.
•Welfare check: 3900 block of North Marlow Road. Reported at 2:05 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Harassment, civil matter: 1400 block of East 27th Avenue. Reported at 6:53 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Information, civil matter: 5400 block of North Thunderbird Drive. Reported at 8:34 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Noise disturbance: 1000 block of West Canyon Street. Reported at 11:05 p.m. Feb. 16.
•Non-injury traffic accident, property damage: West U.S. Highway 60 and South Ironwood Drive.

Gold Canyon

• Civil matter, trespassing: 6600 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 8:59 a.m. Feb. 14.
•Non-injury accident, private property: 6900 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 12:58 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Alarm: 6500 block of South Foothills Drive. Reported at 3:14 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Welfare check: 8300 block of South Lost Mine Road. Reported at 6:12 p.m. Feb. 14.
•9-1-1 hang-up, welfare check: 9400 block of Mogollon Trail. Reported at 6:02 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Trespassing: 8900 block of East Rainier Drive. Reported at 6:38 p.m. Feb. 14.
•Theft, property, other: 4900 block of South Nighthawk Drive. Reported at 8:56 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Welfare check: 5300 block of South Marble Drive. Reported at 11:52 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Citizen assist: South MountainBrook Drive and East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 12:16 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Fraud, information report: 5800 block of South Pinnacle Drive. Reported at 1:04 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Welfare check: 10000 block of East Daybreak Place. Reported at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Out aid, agency assist: 4900 block of South Nighthawk Drive. Reported at 6:12 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Canyon Vista Way. Reported at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 15.
•Welfare check, citizen assist: 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 2:47 a.m. Feb. 16.

