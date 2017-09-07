Paul Bourgeois’ application to retire from Apache Junction/Gold Canyon fire district on Sept. 12 meeting agenda

The Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Pension Board will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. The meeting will be held at the fire district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, Arizona. It will be open to the general public.
The board is slated to discuss and possibly approve Paul Bourgeois’ application to retire from the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. The district governing board voted 5-0 Saturday, June 17, to settle with then-Fire Chief Bourgeois over his employment contract and a letter dated May 24, 2017, from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract. The SFMD Governing Board in its settlement with Mr. Bourgeois agreed to pay him based on his current $155,000-a-year salary through Sept. 18 or the first date needed for him to obtain 25 years of service per Public Safety Personnel Retirement System rules, according to district documents. Through Sept. 18 he was to have the title of special projects director, according to a mutual release, waiver and settlement agreement document received from the district from a public records request.
The following items are also to be discussed at the board meeting; action or decisions may or may not be taken on any or all items. Agenda items may or may not be considered in the order listed, according to the agenda (at http://sfmd.az.gov/documents/2017/08/pension-board-meeting-agenda-deck-2017-09-12.pdf or http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-pension-board-topaz-cooperative/):
- Review and possible approval of the June 15 local pension board meeting minutes.
- Call to public: A public body may make an open call to the public during a public meeting, subject to reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions, to allow individuals to address the public body on any issue within the jurisdiction of the public body. At the conclusion of an open call to the public, individual members of the public body may respond to criticism made by those who have addressed the public body, may ask staff to review a matter, or may ask that a matter be put on a future agenda. However, members of the public body shall not discuss or take legal action on matters raised during an open call to the public unless the matters are properly noticed for discussion and legal action.
- Discussion and possible approval of Hanson Douglas Taylor’s termination of his participation in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan program and apply for normal retirement.
- Discussion regarding the true cost of hiring PSPRS Tier 3 employees.
- Discussion and possible action regarding setting the date and time of the next SFMD Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board meeting.
