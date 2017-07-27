Patient assisted off Superstition Mountain

Superstition Fire and Medical District officials assisted a woman out of Superstition Mountain in the Tonto National Forest on Friday, July 21.
“The female had hiked up the Siphon Draw Trailhead from the Lost Dutchman State Park earlier in the afternoon and then experienced dehydration issues. The SFMD Engine 262 was dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to provide medical care and to assist her out of the wilderness area,” Rick Ochs, SFMD public information officer, said.
“Crews entered the mountain with use of an (all-terrain vehicle) and did reach the patient prior to the storm. While exiting the mountain, however, the crew and the patient were exposed to heavy rains. The patient was treated and later released after being cared for by paramedics. No other injuries or incidents resulted,” he said.