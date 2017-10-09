Open burning allowed through April 30, fire district in Apache Junction says

The Superstition Fire & Medical District, in cooperation with Pinal County Air Quality, has lifted the open-burning restrictions effective Oct. 1. Outdoor cooking fires and small recreational or warming fires do not require a permit. All other burning requires a valid burn permit as issued by PCAQ.
As always, fore district officials encourage all citizens to be mindful of their surroundings when planning or implementing any type of recreational or permitted fire. Keep children and animals away from the fire and have the required extinguishing equipment immediately available. Please remember that general household trash and garbage cannot be burned in recreational or permitted fires.
The State of Arizona (area ‘A’ designation) requires that open burning be restricted from May 1-Sept. 30 each year. It is anticipated that open burning will remain in effect through April 30. However, if conditions are dryer than normal, burn restrictions could be implemented sooner.
These guidelines and restrictions apply to all city and county areas within the SFMD boundaries. Any questions regarding these restrictions should be directed to the SFMD – Fire Prevention Division at 480-982-4440.
You can reach the local PCAQ by visiting the office at 575 N. Idaho Road Suite 800 in Apache Junction; office hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, or by calling 520-866-6929. You can also apply for a burn permit by visiting http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/AirQuality/Pages/BurnPermits.aspx.
For more information about the SFMD, visit sfmd.az.gov or call 480-982-4440. For the latest updates and information, like the fire district on Facebook @sfmd.az.gov or follow on Twitter @sfmd_az_gov.