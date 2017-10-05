Oct. 1 fatal vehicle crash investigated

The Apache Junction Police Department investigated a 9:18 p.m. Oct. 1 crash in the city between two vehicles that resulted in the loss of one life.

An Apache Junction man, 30, who was driving a motorcycle, collided with a Jeep Compass driven by a man, 20, at Apache Trail and Delaware Drive.

The man driving the motorcycle died as a result of the injuries he suffered, police said.

Alcohol or other drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing the investigation into the cause of death. The Apache Junction Police Department is continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash.

