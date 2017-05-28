Memorial Day weekend holiday traffic enforcement continues

In an effort to reduce collisions and fatalities on Arizona’s roadways, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, along with the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is teaming up to deter impaired and other dangerous drivers that cause collisions. AZDPS will also focus on providing assistance to stranded motorists, according to a press release.
Beginning on Wednesday, May 24, troopers throughout Arizona began targeting and arresting those with outstanding DUI warrants as a preemptive strike to habitual DUI offenders. Troopers will also participate in multiple DUI task forces, DUI saturation patrols, speed enforcement operations, distracted driving patrols, seat-belt enforcement, aggressive and hazardous driving patrols and collision reduction patrols. Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers will also be out enforcing state and federal regulations. Additionally, troopers and roadside motorist assistants will be on the lookout to help stranded motorists stopped on the side of the road, according to the release.