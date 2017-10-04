Memorandum of understanding approved with firefighters union

A memorandum of understanding with the Superstition Fire and Medical Firefighters Chapter of Local 2260 was discussed and approved in a 5-0 vote at the Sept. 20 meeting of the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board. The meeting was held in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road.
The MOU agreement outlines roles and responsibilities of the fire chief, management and labor. In addition, it ensures salaries, benefits and policies and procedures that are in effect at the time of the MOU through the time it is in effect. The MOU was vetted between the SFMD’s senior leadership and labor representatives. The latest version was a result of a collaborative efforts between labor and management, according to the board packet at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
Voting yes were Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
Other agenda items at the Sept. 20 meeting, according to Assistant Chief Mike Farber, were:
•Discussion and approval of a First RespondersRx 30-day pilot program.
•Presentation and update by Dr. Gary Smith regarding the conclusion of a community medicine grant.
•An update and discussion regarding a regional auto-aid agreement and system. “We’re still kind of reviewing that with city managers. Once they have a final product we’ll pass that. We benefit a lot from that and it works for all 23 auto-aid cities,” Interim Chief Farber said in a Sept. 27 interview.
•Discussion and update regarding the most recent JPA/Merger/Consolidation Committee meeting and voting to not consider a merger with the Arizona Fire Medical Authority. “They voted unanimously – 5-0 – to look at other opportunities and not to go any further with AFMA,” Interim Chief Farber said in the Sept. 27 interview. “I think we’re in great shape financially and having our own autonomy and it’s a big challenge because they are on a different dispatch system and there’s a lot of other challenges.” The committee will focus on joint purchasing agreements, he said.
•Discussion, presentation and approval of the 2017-18 Operational Plan and adoption of Resolution 2017-08, formally adopting the 2017-18 operational plan.
•Discussion and update regarding the pay out of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System refund payments related to the Hall vs PSPRS case.
•Discussion regarding Policy 101.03 Smoking and Policy 102.46 Arizona Safe Haven for Newborn Infants brought forth to the board to be approved at the Oct. 18 meeting as stated at the Aug. 16 meeting.
•Discussion and possible action at the Oct. 18 meeting regarding Policy 102.16 Earned Leaves and Policy 102.34 Separation of Service, as it pertains to the reduction of workforce.
The governing board also met in closed-door executive session for legal advice with an attorney for the district as related to a personnel matter that was handled by Assistant Chief Richard Ochs as Interim Chief Farber removed himself from the chain-of-command on a matter, according to the agenda.
Upon exiting the executive session, no vote was made concerning Assistant Chief Ochs.
“There was no action taken,” Interim Chief Farber said Sept. 27.
“It was just (attorney) Ms. Versa reminded the board that administrative follow-up would pursue and the board doesn’t have to be involved anymore. That’s all they stated,” Executive Assistant Jasmin Jones, who takes notes at the open meetings, said in a Sept. 27 interview.
The board also met in executive session for legal advice with an attorney for the district as related to Fair Labor Standards Act and the district’s exempt employees.
Upon returning to the public meeting, the governing board voted 5-0 that the district’s battalion chiefs were exempt, or salaried, employees, Interim Chief Farber said Sept. 27.
“There was a motion, just that the board all agreed that battalion chiefs are exempt positions and it was just a motion so everyone understood that,” Ms. Jones said.
The board under new business and future agenda items at the Sept. 20 meeting agreed to discuss reduction-in-workforce policies, Governing Board Chairman Jeff Cross said in an interview Sept. 27.
“We just have to address it because right now our policy only pertains to fire. We haven’t addressed it now that we have employees for ambulances,” Mr. Cross said.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com