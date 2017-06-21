May 31-June 3 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/police-sheriff-fire/.
May 31-June 3
•Welfare check reported at 12:48 a.m. May 31, East U.S. Highway 60 and the 10 block of South Mountainbrook Drive.
• Welfare check reported at 1:05 p.m. May 31, 6400 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
• Civil matter reported at 2:34 p.m. May 31 in the 9800 block of East Baseline Avenue.
•Aggravated assault reported at 4:34 p.m. June 1, East Fortuna Road and South Eagle Pass.
•False alarm reported at 1:16 p.m. June 1, 8100 block of East Greenview Drive.
•Burglary reported at non-residential, forcible entry, 3:09 p.m. June 1 in the 5800 block of South Alameda Road.
•Civil matter reported at 11:38 a.m. June 1 in the 9900 block of East Hidden Treasure Court.
•Disorderly conduct reported at 9:59 a.m. June 2 at East Baseline Court and South Kings Ranch Avenue.
•Warrant arrest reported at 1:57 a.m. June 2 at East U.S. Highway 60 and the 10 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Alarm reported at 1:30 p.m. June 2 in the 10200 block of East Rugged Mountain drive.
•Theft, reported at 1:32 p.m. June 3 in the 4700 block of South Jalapa Lane.