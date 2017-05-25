May 3-9 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

May 3-9

•Domestic violence: 9800 block of East La Palma Avenue. Reported at 8:41 p.m. May 3.
•Suspicious activity: 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 10:34 p.m. May 3.
•Welfare check, civil matter: 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 11:20 May 4.
•Information, civil matter: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 4:08 p.m. May 4.
•Domestic violence: 9900 block of East La Palma Avenue. Reported at 5:12 p.m. May. 4.
•Suspicious activity: East El Camino Viejo and Entrada Del Oro Boulevard. Reported at 6:01 p.m. May. 4.
•Trespassing: 3700 block of South Painted Pony Trail. Reported at 5:10 p.m. May 6.
•9-1-1 hang-up: 7500 block of East Golden Eagle Circle. Reported at 5:34 p.m. May 6.
•Trespassing, civil matter: 5700 block of South Jacaranda Road. Reported at 3:13 p.m. May 7.
•Civil matter: 4500 block of Avenida Corazon De Oro. Reported at 5 p.m. May 7.
•Missing person, juvenile problem: 9900 block of East La Palma Avenue. Reported at 7:41 p.m. May. 7.
•Out aid, information report: 4400 block of South Priceless View Drive. Reported at 11:03 a.m. May 8.
•Medical assist: 4400 block of South Salvia Drive. Reported at 1:26 p.m. May 8.
•Information, marijuana: 6700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 1:42 p.m. May 8.
•Disorderly conduct, civil matter: 6100 block of South Alameda Road. Reported at 5:07 p.m. May. 9.
•Follow-up investigations: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 4:05 p.m. May. 9.
•Information report: 4700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 6:46 p.m. May 9.
•Citizen assist: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Mountainbrook Drive. Reported at 7:56 p.m. May. 9.
•Harassment, information report: 10000 block of East Rimrock Loop. Reported at 9:09 p.m. May. 9.
•Reckless, domestic violence, criminal damage, vandalism, disorderly conduct: 4500 block of South Avenida Corazon De Oro. Reported at 10:25 p.m. May 9.
•Abandoned vehicle: East U.S. Highway 60 and East Peralta Road. Reported at 2:18 a.m. May 10.

