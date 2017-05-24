May 3-9 Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

Above are the general locations of shoplifting incidents reported May 3-9 to the Apache Junction Police Department. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). The Apache Junction Police Department asks residents to report anything that looks suspicious, such as criminal activity, drug activity or information on wanted persons online at www.ajcity.net/tip, by phone at 480-982-8260 or by calling a hotline at 480-474-8585, according to the website. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

May 3-9

•Motor-vehicle theft, reported 12:17 p.m. May 3 in the 2400 block of East Baseline Avenue.
•Drugs/narcotics violation, reported 1:30 p.m. May 3 on South San Marcos Drive near West Broadway Avenue.
•Shoplifting, reported 10:20 a.m. May 3 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.
•Liquor violation, reported 7:31 a.m. May 3 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported 8:37 a.m. May 3 in the 800 block of West 15th Avenue.
•Theft, reported 5:15 p.m. May 3 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
•Shoplifting, reported at 12:45 p.m. May 4 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft of a bicycle, reported at 7:43 a.m. May 4 in the 2600 block of South Tomahawk Road.
•Fraud, reported at 3:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 13th Avenue.
•DUI, reported at 8:54 p.m. May 5 at South Warner Drive and Broadway Road.
•Drug paraphernalia, reported at 12:08 a.m. at South Delaware Drive and Broadway Avenue.
•Assault, reported at 6:26 p.m. May 5 in the 1600 block of North Ironwood Drive.
•DUI, reported at 10 p.m. May 5 at North Ironwood Drive and Superstition Boulevard.
•Assault, reported at 7:07 a.m. May 5 at State Route 88 and North Hackamore Drive.
•Theft, reported at 11:14 a.m. May 5 in the 500 block of East Navajo Avenue.
•Burglary attempt, reported at noon May 6 in the 2900 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
•Burglary attempt, reported at 1:38 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
•Aggravated DUI, reported at 9 p.m. May 6 in the 1000 block of South Idaho Road.
•Theft, reported at 8:15 a.m. May 6 in the 3200 block of South Conestoga Road.
•Theft, reported at 5:34 p.m. May 7 in the 3000 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 9:05 a.m. May 7 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 9:55 a.m. May 7 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
•Shoplifting, reported at 8:58 a.m. May 7 in the 1500 block of West Apache Trail.
•Shoplifting, reported at 11:21 a.m. May 7 in the 100 block of West Apache Trail.
•Residential burglary, reported at 3:55 p.m. May 7 in the 1100 block of South Idaho Road.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported at 5:03 p.m. May 8 in the 200 block of North Winchester Road.
•Theft, reported at 12:17 p.m. May 8 in the 2200 block of North Ironwood Drive.
•Theft, reported at 1:54 p.m. May 8 in the 900 block of North Delaware Drive.
•Shoplifting reported at 12:33 p.m. May 8 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 6:51 p.m. May 8 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 3:50 p.m. May 8 in the 3700 block of South Desert View Drive.
•Assault, reported at 8:20 p.m. May 9 in the 1100 block of North Delaware Drive.
•Theft, reported at 4 p.m. May 9 in the 1400 block of North Idaho Road.
•Bike theft, reported at 9:14 p.m. May 9 in the 1300 block of South Desert View Place.
•Theft, reported at 8:55 a.m. May 9 in the 1700 block of South San Marcos Drive.

Close to Apache Junction border, reported to MPD

Close to Apache Junction, but reported to Mesa Police Department:
•Sexual exploitation of a minor, reported at 9:39 p.m. May 5 in the 700 block of South 111th Street in Mesa.

Close to Apache Junction border, reported to MCSO

Close to Apache Junction, but reported to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office:
•Assault, reported at 12:21 p.m. May 7 at East University Drive and North Meridian Road, a Mesa county island.

