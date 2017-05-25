May 3-9 Apache Junction PCSO Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Apache Junction. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Civil matter: 4800 block of North Apache Drive. Reported at 7:32 a.m. May 3.
•Missing person: 400 block of North Val Vista Road. Reported at 9:24 a.m. May 3.
•Residential Alarm: 6200 block of East 18th Avenue. Reported at 11:39 a.m. May 3.
•Domestic, information report: 1400 block of East 29th Avenue. Reported at 7:43 p.m. May 3.
•Theft, property, bicycle: 2600 block of South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 7:43 a.m. May 4.
•Suspicious activity, welfare check: 4900 block of East 20th Avenue. Reported at 9:23 a.m. May 4.
•Suspicious activity: 2100 block of West Southern Avenue. Reported at 12:15 p.m. May. 4.
•Residential alarm, welfare check: 600 block of North Sunset Road. Reported at 1:47 p.m. May. 4.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 1400 block of East 29th Avenue. Reported at 9:18 p.m. May 4.
•Assault, information report: 900 block of East Tonto Street. Reported at 9:09 p.m. April 6.
•Civil matter: 400 block of North Val Vista Road. Reported at 11:37 p.m. April 6.
•Suspicious activity: North Wolverine Pass Road and East McKellips Boulevard. Reported at 8:36 p.m. May 7.
•Threatening: 4100 block of North Saguaro Drive. Reported at 12:50 p.m. May 7.
•Domestic, disorderly conduct: 2300 block of North Val Vista Road. Reported at 6:44 p.m. May 7.
•Assault, domestic violence: 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive. Reported at 8:34 a.m. May 8.
•Assault, follow up investigations: 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive. Reported at 11:37 a.m. May. 8.
•Follow-up investigations: 900 block of East Tonto Street. Reported at 9:18 a.m. May 9.
•Traffic offense: West McKellips Boulevard and North Saguaro Drive. Reported at 9:56 a.m. May 9.
•Fraud, information report: 1100 block of North Mountain View Road. Reported at 12:36 p.m. May 9.
•Traffic offense: West U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 1:39 p.m. May 9.
•Civil matter: 2900 block of West Shiprock Street. Reported at 5:09 p.m. May. 9.
•Missing person: 5700 block of East Forest Street. Reported at 5:14 p.m. May 9.
•Reckless driving, attempt to locate: South Ironwood Drive and West Guadalupe Road. Reported at 5:49 p.m. May 9.
•Out aid, agency assist: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Tomahawk Road. Reported at 6:03 p.m. May 9.